Rhinelander, WI

Rhinelander events coming up

Posted by 
Rhinelander Digest
Rhinelander Digest
 5 days ago

(RHINELANDER, WI) Live events are coming to Rhinelander.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Rhinelander area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VCvxh_0bgSelT500

Eagle River Draft Experience

Eagle River, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 4149 WI-70, Eagle River, WI

The Draft Experience (DEX) is the greatest beer league tournament experience in the world. And it is coming to "The Dome" at Eagle River! Our inaugural Draft Experience event promises to be one...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MFyJ3_0bgSelT500

Live music by Santy & Son (29th Aug)

Rhinelander, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 43 S Brown St, Rhinelander, WI

Live music by Santy and Son every last Sunday of the month, May-August 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m0Bd5_0bgSelT500

Comedy Night at Rhinelander Brewing

Rhinelander, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 43 S Brown Street, Rhinelander, WI 54501

Come have a beer and a night of laughs at Rhinelander Brewing’s beautiful taproom with some of the best comedians in the Midwest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A7Fyi_0bgSelT500

DATE CHANGED: Alumni College: Northwoods

Woodruff, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 3852 US-51, Woodruff, WI

https://www.uwalumni.com/event/alumnicollege/ For more information, contact Stephanie Wallace at stephanie.wallace@supportuw.org or 608-308-5528. Visit event website . Event Categories...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ptzaq_0bgSelT500

Ceramics Open Studio 8/31

Eagle River, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 107 S Railroad St, Eagle River, WI

Access to your clay, and our wheels, tools, kilns, glazes, etc - for students, and those approved to use the studio as a paid monthly class. Check for a monitor on the date you're interested in...

Rhinelander, WI
With Rhinelander Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

