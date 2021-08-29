Cancel
Eatonton, GA

Live events Eatonton — what’s coming up

 5 days ago

(EATONTON, GA) Eatonton is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Eatonton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FiAdb_0bgSekaM00

Build Influence without Authority

Milledgeville, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 421 West Montgomery Street, Milledgeville, GA 31061

Leadership Academy: Finding Your Leadership Voice - Build Influence without Authority

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZSlSI_0bgSekaM00

Lord's Day (No Childcare) — The Branch Church Milledgeville

Milledgeville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 730 N Wayne St, Milledgeville, GA

Morning Worship Fellowship begins at 10:00, service begins at 10:30 On 5 week months, we do fully intergenerational worship to both disciple our children in how we worship as the church, and a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=466YNL_0bgSekaM00

Mid-Season Sale & Open House

Eatonton, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 144 Collis Marina Road Northeast, Eatonton, GA 31024

Join us Saturday, September 4th from 2-4pm for our Labor Day Layaway Sale to learn how you can enjoy hassle free boating on Lake Oconee!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MjzSg_0bgSekaM00

Eatonton Mistletoe Market

Eatonton, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Address: 100 S. Jefferson Avenue, Eatonton, GA 31024

Join Eatonton Main Street on the Courthouse Lawn for a fun day of shopping! Arts & Crafts vendors will be selling their best items for Chris

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IQdcJ_0bgSekaM00

GCSU SassyCats Dance Team Tryouts

Milledgeville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

The GCSU Dance Team will be holding tryouts for the Fall 2021 semester. Please DM or email us to ask any questions! Hope to see you all there!

