Rutland events coming soon

(RUTLAND, VT) Live events are coming to Rutland.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Rutland area:

EuroBuilt Car Show Rutland, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 175 S Main St, Rutland, VT

Location: Vermont State Fairgrounds Date: August 29th 2021 www.eurobuiltvt.com *Important- Pre Registration is required* Back for it's 6th year EUROBUILT will be held Sunday, August 29th, 2021 at...

Tunesdays, Va et Vient - Aug 31 at 6pm — Pittsford Village Farm Pittsford, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 42 Elm St, Pittsford, VT

Vermont's own Francophone band Va-et-Vient enjoys entertaining audiences with lively and sonorous three-part harmony singing. Irresistible songs from Québec, France, and Cajun Louisiana are...

Standard 2022 - August Rutland, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 9 Evelyn St, Rutland, VT

Join us for the NEW Standard format, Standard 2022. This is a "Post-Rotation" format where Throne of Eldraine, Ikoria, Theros Beyond Death, and Core Set 2021 have been rotated out early! Time ...

Town of Rutland Select Board Meeting Center Rutland, Rutland, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: RUTLAND TOWN MUNICIPAL BUILDI, 181 US-4 BUS, Center Rutland, VT

Administrative Office Monday-Thursday , 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM Friday, 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM Town Clerk and Treasurer Monday/Wednesday/Thursday, 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM Tuesday, 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM Friday...

A Night at the Clinique West Rutland, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

A Night at the Clinique Hosted By Amy Leigh Celestial and Ciara Grey. Event starts at Sat Aug 28 2021 at 08:00 pm and happening at West Rutland., A lounge dinner show. Presale tickets include...