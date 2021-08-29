Forrest City calendar: Coming events

(FORREST CITY, AR) Live events are lining up on the Forrest City calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Forrest City:

Understanding How Tea, Herbs & Your Body Work Together Robinsonville, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 1 River Park Drive, Tunica Resorts, MS 38664

Understand how tea, herbs and your body work together to create a more healthier you!

Levon's Levee & Lake Bike Ride Helena, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 116 Cherry Street, Helena-West Helena, AR 72342

A part of Delta Roots Music Festival • $20 per person • Students are FREE

2nd Annual Walk A Mile in Her Shoes benefiting Families in Transition West Memphis, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 825 North Airport Road, West Memphis, AR 72301

“Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” is a fun-filled event where men in our community can raise awareness and speak out against violence against women

Forrest City's Finest Forrest City, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 1335 North Washington Street, Forrest City, AR 72335

Forrest City Police Chief Lee has had about enough of Forrest City Fire Chief Dallas.

Patios, Pools, & the Invention of the American Backyard Exhibition Helena, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 141 Cherry Street, Helena-West Helena, AR 72342

The Smithsonian Traveling Exhibition celebrating the invention of the American backyard is coming to the Delta Cultural Center.