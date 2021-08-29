Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ionia, MI

Ionia events calendar

Posted by 
Ionia News Beat
Ionia News Beat
 5 days ago

(IONIA, MI) Live events are lining up on the Ionia calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ionia:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xhhyh_0bgSeg3S00

Silent Auction - Red Mill Community Day

Portland, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

80+ donated items will be on display in the Silent Auction Tent across the river trail from the Old Red Mill. Click on “Going” to this event so you may preview items to the Silent Auction. These...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nKj8N_0bgSeg3S00

Track Day - Grattan Raceway!

Belding, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 7201 Lessiter Rd NE, Belding, MI

Join us at Grattan Raceway in Belding, Michigan on Monday, August 30th, 2021. Take an opportunity to learn more about your bike and fine-tune your riding skills with other BMW enthusiasts. Gates...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3amHZ3_0bgSeg3S00

The MacIntyre Memorial Event

Lowell, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 9914 Vergennes St SE, Lowell, MI

As many of you know the Scott MacIntyre Memorial is one of our favorite events of the year! This tournament brings together polo players and fans for a wonderful weekend of polo and celebration in...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P2HFn_0bgSeg3S00

LowellArts WordView Panel Discussion: Exploring Illustration

Lowell, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 223 W Main St, Lowell, MI

Explore how to create art to illustrate text. Panelists will represent different kinds of illustration including children’s literature, book cover art, and art that accompanies other written...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OtzYq_0bgSeg3S00

SymptoPro NFP Class: Aug 31, Sept 14, and Sept 28, 2021

Lowell, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 11650 Downes St NE, Lowell, MI

SymptoPro is a sympto-thermal method of NFP. This 3-part class meets on August 31, September 14, and September 28, 2021 About this Event This 3-session SymptoPro class provides sympto-thermal...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Ionia News Beat

Ionia News Beat

Ionia, MI
62
Followers
380
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ionia News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Belding, MI
City
Ionia, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Lowell, MI
Ionia, MI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#The Silent Auction#Grattan Raceway#Nfp#Symptopro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy