Ionia events calendar

(IONIA, MI) Live events are lining up on the Ionia calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ionia:

Silent Auction - Red Mill Community Day Portland, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

80+ donated items will be on display in the Silent Auction Tent across the river trail from the Old Red Mill. Click on “Going” to this event so you may preview items to the Silent Auction. These...

Track Day - Grattan Raceway! Belding, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 7201 Lessiter Rd NE, Belding, MI

Join us at Grattan Raceway in Belding, Michigan on Monday, August 30th, 2021. Take an opportunity to learn more about your bike and fine-tune your riding skills with other BMW enthusiasts. Gates...

The MacIntyre Memorial Event Lowell, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 9914 Vergennes St SE, Lowell, MI

As many of you know the Scott MacIntyre Memorial is one of our favorite events of the year! This tournament brings together polo players and fans for a wonderful weekend of polo and celebration in...

LowellArts WordView Panel Discussion: Exploring Illustration Lowell, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 223 W Main St, Lowell, MI

Explore how to create art to illustrate text. Panelists will represent different kinds of illustration including children’s literature, book cover art, and art that accompanies other written...

SymptoPro NFP Class: Aug 31, Sept 14, and Sept 28, 2021 Lowell, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 11650 Downes St NE, Lowell, MI

SymptoPro is a sympto-thermal method of NFP. This 3-part class meets on August 31, September 14, and September 28, 2021 About this Event This 3-session SymptoPro class provides sympto-thermal...