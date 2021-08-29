Cancel
Yeah, When cows fly: Injured Swiss cattle get assist from helicopter

ABCNY
 5 days ago

Cows injured during their summer sojourn in the high Swiss Alpine meadows got a jump on their healthier herdmates on Friday when they got helicopter rides down the mountain.

Around 10 bovines got the lift to land near the Klaunespass mountain pass, around 6,400 feet above sea level.

"One reason for the helicopter transport is that you can't reach some pastures by car, and the other is that some cows are injured, so they don't have to walk all the way down," dairy farmer Jonas Arnold said.

The rest of the 1,000-strong herd was due to head down this weekend to the Urnerboden area in the central canton of Uri in the annual bovine parade.

"I didn't ask a cow how it feels after such a flight as it couldn't answer, but it's only a short distance and it has to keep going. It was only a short calm flight. I didn't notice any difference between the ones that flew and the ones that walked normally," Arnold said.

ABCNY

New York City, NY
ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

