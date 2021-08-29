Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Camden, AR

Camden calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Camden Daily
Camden Daily
 5 days ago

(CAMDEN, AR) Live events are lining up on the Camden calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Camden:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ng9s5_0bgSeeI000

Auditions for Clue: On Stage

El Dorado, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 110 E 5th St, El Dorado, AR

Ensemble Cast of 6 Men and 5 Women Register at 6:30pm, Auditions at 7:00pm AUDITIONS Aug 30-31, attend either or both days • Be prepared to read scenes from the script. Audition side are available...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30iU8K_0bgSeeI000

Rhea Lana's of El Dorado Back-to-School Fall Children's Consignment Sale

El Dorado, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

All infants events in El Dorado, Arkansas. Here you can find more information about Upcoming events in El Dorado like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance

Learn More

Drama Club Audition Call • Aug 31 and Sept 2 (attend either day)

El Dorado, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 110 E 5th St, El Dorado, AR

Drama Club will present “Sherlock Holmes and the First Baker Street Irregular”, by Brian Guehring as its Fall 2021 production. Director Lynn Gunter invites students grades 7-12 to come out to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AH8HC_0bgSeeI000

El Dorado High School Class of 2000- 21 Yr Reunion

El Dorado, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Address: 104 E Oak, El Dorado, AR 71730

Get ready for the reunion of a lifetime! The El Dorado High School Class of 2000 is taking El Dorado by storm! Cheers to 21 Years!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aqVAE_0bgSeeI000

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

El Dorado, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, El Dorado, AR 71730

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Camden Daily

Camden Daily

Camden, AR
154
Followers
339
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Camden Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Dorado, AR
City
Camden, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
Camden, AR
Government
El Dorado, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas Government
El Dorado, AR
Government
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speed Dating#Ar Ensemble#Ar Drama Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy