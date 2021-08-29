Events on the Newberry calendar

(NEWBERRY, SC) Newberry is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Newberry:

Alexander Valley Vineyard Wine Dinner - SOLD OUT Chapin, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 301 Columbia Ave, Chapin, SC

You're cordially invited to join us Monday, August 30th for our premier Wine Dinner featuring Alexander Valley Vineyard. Guest's will sample five Alexander Valley Vineyard wines, including their...

Pouf! - Chapin, SC Chapin, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

About Pouf!: What happens when you mix hairspray, headlice and a little dab of Elvis? Hairlarity. The year is 1958 and Betty finds herself unfulfilled as a housewife. She and her husband have been...

Timberlake Country Club Chapin, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Timberlake Country Club at 222 Timberlake Dr, Chapin, SC 29036-8437, United States on Fri Aug 20 2021 at 08:00 pm to 11:00 pm

The Tams Newberry, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1201 McKibben St, Newberry, SC

Show Description Known as one of the premier beach music bands in the U.S., The Tams bring high energy and a fun atmosphere to every performance. Best known for the Platinum hit, "Be Young, Be...

Volleyball at Fulmer - Chapin Middle Chapin, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 11661 Broad River Rd, Chapin, SC

Tuesday August 31, 2021: Event listing from Chapin Middle: Tuesday, August 31 from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM