Pampa calendar: Coming events

(PAMPA, TX) Live events are coming to Pampa.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pampa:

Shiftpod Tents for Heroes at Palo Duro Challenge Claude, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: FIGURE 3 RANCH, Claude, TX 79019

Are you attending the 2021 Palo Duro Challenge? Are you a Veteran or a First Responder? We're hosting 5 ShiftPod tents. Book one for FREE!

Funeral service Pampa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 203 N West St, Pampa, TX

Here is Michael Jenkins’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Michael Jenkins of Pampa, Texas, who passed away on August...

Community-Wide Back to School Prayer Rally (Sponsored by the Pampa Ministerial Alliance) Pampa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1800 W Harvester Ave, Pampa, TX

Join us as we spend time in Praise and Worship followed by a special time of prayer for our students and school staff.