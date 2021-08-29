Cancel
Perry, FL

Perry calendar: Coming events

Perry News Alert
Perry News Alert
 5 days ago

(PERRY, FL) Perry has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Perry:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o7OVl_0bgSebdp00

Gilly’s Red Carpet Event

Madison, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 345 Lake Shore Drive, Madison, FL 32340

Dress to impress!!! Music, Food, vibes unmatched!!!!!! Best dressed male and female $100 prize.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05T2PX_0bgSebdp00

Micro Wrestling Returns to Steinhatchee, FL!

Steinhatchee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1306 Riverside Drive, Steinhatchee, FL 32359

Let's get ready to rumble at Fiddler's Restaurant & Resort with the Micro Wrestling Federation!

Independence Landing Family Information Meeting

Tallahassee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 3000 School House Road, Tallahassee, FL 32311

Independence Landing is HAPPENING! Join us to hear the latest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F2YjF_0bgSebdp00

Taylor County Horseshoe Crab Monitoring Training

Perry, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 203 FOREST PARK DR., PERRY, FL 32348

In this hands-on training workshop, volunteers will learn about basic horseshoe crab biology, and sampling procedures for Fall 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zVjkU_0bgSebdp00

Armored Rescue Vehicle Operations (Perry, FL)

Perry, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Address: 4700 Providence Rd, Perry, FL

Event Date meta 08-30-2021 8:00 am Event End Date meta 09-01-2021 8:00 am Location PACEM Training and Range Complex 4700 Providence Road Perry, FL 32347 PACEM Training and Range Complex Attachment...

Perry News Alert

Perry News Alert

Perry, FL
With Perry News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Comments / 0

