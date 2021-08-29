CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delcambre, LA

Delcambre mayor feels blessed on Ida's path but asks residents to stay safe

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 11 days ago
Delcambre Mayor Pam Blakely says the area is feeling blessed as Hurricane Ida has moved out of their sights.

Mayor Blakely says that the town was well prepared for what was to come, with debris pick up, and sand bagging. Previous storms, Delcambre faced a bit stronger effects last year during Laura and Delta.

"This is not our first rodeo...just our people, we all work together and get this done and just preparation," said Blakely. "We've been going through this for years."

Water is expected to be a foot above sea level, around 100 people estimated left town before the storm. "You don't want to get caught here during bad times," Blakely said.

Shrimpers and owners of other recreational watercraft had done what they had to do both Saturday and Sunday - tying up boats and making sure they were secure.

Sugar cane farmers are certainly hoping the winds will only bend - but not break - and twist their crops, as harvest time isn't quite here.

Residents in Delcambre were cautious, but they were able to grocery shop until mid-afternoon.

A curfew for the town began Sunday and will continue through 5:00 am until further notice.

Residents who need assistance are asked to call 337-6685-4404 or 911. Police and first responders are on standby. Mayor Blakely asked everyone to stay safe.

