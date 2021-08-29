Coming soon: Belle Glade events

(BELLE GLADE, FL) Live events are coming to Belle Glade.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Belle Glade:

Lord of Parables: Talents Moore Haven, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:45 AM

Address: 10947 FL-78, Moore Haven, FL

Lord of Parables: Talents is on Facebook. To connect with Lord of Parables: Talents, join Facebook today.

Who's Who Picnic Wellington, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 12150 Forest Hill Boulevard, Wellington, FL 33414

Join the Wellington Historical Society for a picnic of history and naming those in the photos of our past.

Clam Chowder Cook Off - West Palm Seafood Festival West Palm Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 9067 Southern Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33411

CLAM CHOWDER COOK OFF, 2021 West Palm Chowder Cookoff - Who has the best clam chowder? - Enter your chowder for a chance to win $500

Keller Williams Preferred Partners Career Night West Palm Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 2005 Vista Parkway, Ste 100, West Palm Beach, FL 33411

Are YOU newly licensed? Are YOU looking for a career change? Are YOU an existing agent looking to revitalize your real estate business and take it to the next level? If you answered YES to any of the questions above, KW’s Career Night is for YOU! Join us to learn more about the opportunities that await you in real estate and at Keller Williams. Control your earning potential! Opportunities to earn 100% commissions Be equipped with the right systems, models and tools that support massive su

Boun Hor Kao Padubdin Loxahatchee, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Community Announcement The next function will be for Boun Hor Kao Padubdin on August 29th, 2021. Please come join the alms offering (Thuck Bahd) 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼