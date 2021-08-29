Cancel
De Soto, MO

De Soto calendar: What's coming up

De Soto Journal
De Soto Journal
 5 days ago

(DE SOTO, MO) Live events are coming to De Soto.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in De Soto:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iWltY_0bgSeYwW00

iStorage Storage Auction

Festus, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:48 AM

Online Storage Auction at iStorage located in Festus, MO. Bidding takes place online at https://www.lockerfox.com/auctions/details/3725589 Unit may contain Exchange Pump,Pallets,Misc...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j7NOU_0bgSeYwW00

Sundays at Sunset Concert Series: The MOBB

Festus, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 816 Parkview Dr, Festus, MO

The Sunset Park Bandstand will be the place to be on Sunday evenings as national and local acts take the stage from 6 to 8 p.m. for the Sundays at Sunset concert series. Bring your lawn chairs...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kp6hg_0bgSeYwW00

Circus Funtastic - HILLSBORO, MO

Hillsboro, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 10349 Hwy 21, Hillsboro, MO 63050

Embark on a journey as you are amazed by our talented performers, amazing acrobats, speed juggler, and hilarious clowns!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GVXB1_0bgSeYwW00

Sandy Vest State Farm Blood Drive

Festus, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 708 S Mill St, Festus, MO

Sandy Vest State Farm has partnered with Impact Life to host a blood drive! It will be located at our Festus office on August 30th from 2pm to 6:30pm in the culdesac. Our address is 708 S. Mill...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aml3h_0bgSeYwW00

Reception

De Soto, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Here is Hadleigh Joyce Henry’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Hadleigh Joyce Henry of Bonne Terre, Missouri, who...

ABOUT

With De Soto Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

