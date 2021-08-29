De Soto calendar: What's coming up

(DE SOTO, MO) Live events are coming to De Soto.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in De Soto:

iStorage Storage Auction Festus, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:48 AM

Online Storage Auction at iStorage located in Festus, MO. Bidding takes place online at https://www.lockerfox.com/auctions/details/3725589 Unit may contain Exchange Pump,Pallets,Misc...

Sundays at Sunset Concert Series: The MOBB Festus, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 816 Parkview Dr, Festus, MO

The Sunset Park Bandstand will be the place to be on Sunday evenings as national and local acts take the stage from 6 to 8 p.m. for the Sundays at Sunset concert series. Bring your lawn chairs...

Circus Funtastic - HILLSBORO, MO Hillsboro, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 10349 Hwy 21, Hillsboro, MO 63050

Embark on a journey as you are amazed by our talented performers, amazing acrobats, speed juggler, and hilarious clowns!

Sandy Vest State Farm Blood Drive Festus, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 708 S Mill St, Festus, MO

Sandy Vest State Farm has partnered with Impact Life to host a blood drive! It will be located at our Festus office on August 30th from 2pm to 6:30pm in the culdesac. Our address is 708 S. Mill...

Reception De Soto, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Here is Hadleigh Joyce Henry’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Hadleigh Joyce Henry of Bonne Terre, Missouri, who...