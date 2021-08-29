Live events Mountain Home — what’s coming up

(MOUNTAIN HOME, ID) Mountain Home is ready for live events.

These events are coming up in the Mountain Home area:

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Boise, ID 83708

Day of the Dead starts on October 31st and ends on November 2, 2021.

Volunteer Work Day at Warm Springs Park Boise, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 250 South Marden Street, Boise, ID 83712

Time for fall maintenance in the pollinator garden! We need volunteers to help us prune and weed as we get the plants ready for winter.

BREAKiNG THROUGH THE WALL: Stories of Overcoming Boise, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 2445 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise, ID 83712

Positively shameless, the adults-only black sheep of the storytelling family is back with in-person shows outdoors in a walled garden.

Mineral Identification Boise, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 2455 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise, ID 83712

Coyote Short PG can identify rocks, minerals and Native American artifacts. Bring in your specimens and she will help you identify them.

Air Force Appreciation's 2021 Parade Mountain Home, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 215 E Jackson Street, Mountain Home, ID 83647

Air Force Appreciation Day's 2021 Parade in Mountain Home, Idaho.