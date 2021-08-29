Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mount Sterling, KY

Mt Sterling calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Mt Sterling Times
Mt Sterling Times
 5 days ago

(MT STERLING, KY) Live events are lining up on the Mt Sterling calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mt Sterling:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G7WwV_0bgSeWB400

Car Show

Mt Sterling, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

All car-show events in Mount Sterling, Kentucky. Here you can find more information about Upcoming events in Mount Sterling like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KVKSt_0bgSeWB400

Tea & Coffee para el Alma Sebúlcor

Stanton, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: Plaza Mayor, 1, 40380 Segovia

Tea & Coffee para el Alma: tarde filosófica tipo coach + alimentación.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Kvgx_0bgSeWB400

Pure Imagination

Winchester, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Pure Imagination Children's Musical Revue This is a Masked Event. Dates: August 27th - 29th, 2021 Times: Fri-Sat at 7:30pm Sun at 2:30pm Location Campbell Jr High 620 Boone Ave, Winchester Tickets...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18GvbK_0bgSeWB400

The Red River Gorge, KY Route 77 Drive

Slade, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1000 Natural Bridge Road, Slade, KY 40376

A weekend to explore Red River Gorge, KY Rt. 77 and Nada Tunnel

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZQj4h_0bgSeWB400

Buffalo Wabs & The Price Hill Hustle

Winchester, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 37 North Main Street, Winchester, KY 40391

We are excited to bring the Buffalo Wabs & The Price Hill Hustle here to Winchester!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Mt Sterling Times

Mt Sterling Times

Mt Sterling, KY
63
Followers
395
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mt Sterling Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
River, KY
City
Slade, KY
Mount Sterling, KY
Government
City
Mount Sterling, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Local
Kentucky Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jr High#Stand Up Comedy#Live Events#Segovia Tea Coffee#Sun Oct 10#Nada Tunnel Starts#The Buffalo Wabs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy