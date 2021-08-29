Mt Sterling calendar: Coming events

(MT STERLING, KY) Live events are lining up on the Mt Sterling calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mt Sterling:

Car Show Mt Sterling, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

All car-show events in Mount Sterling, Kentucky. Here you can find more information about Upcoming events in Mount Sterling like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance

Tea & Coffee para el Alma Sebúlcor Stanton, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: Plaza Mayor, 1, 40380 Segovia

Tea & Coffee para el Alma: tarde filosófica tipo coach + alimentación.

Pure Imagination Winchester, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Pure Imagination Children's Musical Revue This is a Masked Event. Dates: August 27th - 29th, 2021 Times: Fri-Sat at 7:30pm Sun at 2:30pm Location Campbell Jr High 620 Boone Ave, Winchester Tickets...

The Red River Gorge, KY Route 77 Drive Slade, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1000 Natural Bridge Road, Slade, KY 40376

A weekend to explore Red River Gorge, KY Rt. 77 and Nada Tunnel

Buffalo Wabs & The Price Hill Hustle Winchester, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 37 North Main Street, Winchester, KY 40391

We are excited to bring the Buffalo Wabs & The Price Hill Hustle here to Winchester!