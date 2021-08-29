Storm 5 Alert ends as Ida heads out of Middle Tennessee

Our Storm 5 Alert has ended as of 7 p.m. Tuesday as Tropical Depression Ida heads out of Middle Tennessee.

Hurricane Ida became one of the strongest hurricanes to hit the U.S. Sunday . A Flash Flood Watch that was in effect for the area has expired early.

Light showers will continue overnight into Wednesday morning, but no additional major flooding is expected.

Williamson County reported its first water rescue shortly before 5:30 a.m. The emergency management agency said the person was rescued while clinging to a tree after trying to drive across a creek. The vehicle was swept away and located 1/2 mile away.

Rainfall estimates continue to run 2-4 inches, with some spots over five. Right now, it looks like the greatest potential for flash flooding will be along and east of Interstate 65.

It's important to note: This will not be a repeat of what happened in Humphreys, Hickman and Dickson County last weekend. However, the heavy rain could aggravate creeks and rivers.

By Wednesday, this system is pulling away from us with drier conditions by that afternoon. Behind this, it's looking mainly dry heading into Labor Day weekend.

