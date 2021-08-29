Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nogales, AZ

Nogales calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Nogales Times
Nogales Times
 5 days ago

(NOGALES, AZ) Live events are coming to Nogales.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Nogales:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nksJM_0bgSeUPc00

Santa on the West End Fundraising Golf Tournament

Fort Huachuca, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: Indian Scout Road, Sierra Vista, AZ 85613

The "Santa on the West End" project is hosting their very first 4 Man Scramble Golf Fundraiser!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jou2m_0bgSeUPc00

Open House at 265 W Rama Drive

Green Valley, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

GREEN VALLEY LIVING AT AN AFFORDABLE PRICE!! This charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath home has a fantastic open layout, spacious great room w/ built-ins & tons of windows allow for lots of natural light...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X16VA_0bgSeUPc00

Zin & Yin Free Community Yoga

Green Valley, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 210 W Continental Rd Ste 130A, Green Valley, AZ

UnWINEd with us at our very first Zin and Yin community yoga event! Bring your friends and enjoy a relaxing Yin Yoga session with instructor Erica from 4:30 - 5:30pm, followed by a free social...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aG7YV_0bgSeUPc00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

85662 | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Nogales, AZ 85662

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2awjDp_0bgSeUPc00

Common Ground on the Border Full Conference Registration

Sahuarita, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jan 01, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 08:00 PM

Address: 17750 South La Cañada Drive, Sahuarita, AZ 85629

Common Ground on the Border Conference ~ January 13 - 15, 2022 ~ Sahuarita, Arizona

Learn More

Comments / 0

Nogales Times

Nogales Times

Nogales, AZ
57
Followers
394
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Nogales Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nogales, AZ
City
Green Valley, AZ
State
Arizona State
City
Sierra Vista, AZ
City
Sahuarita, AZ
Nogales, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Make Yourself#Indian Scout Road#W Continental
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy