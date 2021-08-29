Yazoo City events coming up

(YAZOO CITY, MS) Yazoo City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Yazoo City:

Learn How To Save A Life With Narcan Madison, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1014 US-51, Madison, MS

The tragedy of drug overdose death is preventable. August is Overdose Awareness Month - the perfect time to learn how to save someone’s life. The Molly Angel Project will be doing a brief...

Annual Sale of Delinquent Land Tax Begins Madison, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2080 Main St, Madison, MS

The sale begins the last Monday of August each year. The Tax Lien Sale is Held Online. You can register online beginning the Last Monday in July through the GovEase website...

South Delta's 2k21 homecoming with live performance by HD4PRESIDENT Rolling Fork, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: South Parkway, Rolling Fork, MS 39159

South Delta Get ready … Homecoming 2021 will be one that you’ll never ever forget!!!!HD4President gone have you jigging like a jigsaw

Football on the Fairways Canton, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 183 Country Club Rd, Canton, MS

Football on the Fairways is on Facebook. To connect with Football on the Fairways, join Facebook today.

Hannah International Ministries - The Outpour Returns Canton, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Join Hannah International Ministries for "The Outpour Returns" on August 29, 2021 at 7PM CST at Greater Faith Calvary Pentecostal Church.