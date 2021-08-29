Events on the Fort Payne calendar

(FORT PAYNE, AL) Live events are lining up on the Fort Payne calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fort Payne:

Chattooga County Agricultural Fair Summerville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 33 Middle School Rd, Summerville, GA

Schedule:Fair AttractionsMagic ShowsThere will be multiple shows daily and watch for the magician roaming around the fairgrounds between shows.Petting

The Gridiron Of Centre Centre, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Come on out to Gridiron Of Centre Saturday August the 21st and enjoy great food, awesome service and live music from 7-10:30PM!

Sunday Night Singing-The Sexton Family Henagar, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

The Sexton Family will be with us on Sunday Night August 29, 2021 at 6 pm CST. Come out and join us for a night of Praise and Worship. The Sexton Family have been coming to sing for us many years...

Contemporary Worship Centre, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 300 East Bypass, Centre, AL

Our 10:30AM worship service features a more modern, high-energy style of worship lead by our praise band and a thought-provoking message by our lead pastor, Dr. Eddie Nation. Sunday School —...

REVIVAL!!! Pisgah, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 10640 AL-71, Pisgah, AL

Come join us for Revival with Ivey Ministries at Mercy Temple!!!