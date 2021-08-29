What’s up Pendleton: Local events calendar

(PENDLETON, OR) Pendleton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Pendleton area:

CAVU Cellars Welcomes Artists David Partridge and Ariel Anderson! Walla Walla, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

David Partridge was born in Spokane, Washington but lived most of his childhood in Idaho. His love and interest in art began in the fourth grade, when he did a painting in watercolors of a...

Steven K Presents The 1st Annual Veterans Benefit and Music Festival Pendleton, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 108 Southwest Frazer Avenue, Pendleton, OR 97801

This Veterans Benefit and Music Festival For The Gary Sinise Foundation Is To Help Raise Money For Our Wounded Veterans and their Families

Smoothie Making Class College Place, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Join the Blue Zones Walla Walla Valley Team as they present two smoothie-making classes to celebrate National Farmers Market Day! The BZP team will use fresh and local produce you can find right...

Pendleton Rotary Club Meeting Pendleton, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 304 SE Nye Ave, Pendleton, OR

HeartCode Basic Life Support (BLS)--online + classroom Hermiston, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 610 Northwest 11th Street, Hermiston, OR 97838

HeartCode Basic Life Support for Healthcare Providers. (online learning + practice and physical skills testing in the classroom)