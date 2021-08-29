Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pendleton, OR

What’s up Pendleton: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Pendleton Dispatch
Pendleton Dispatch
 5 days ago

(PENDLETON, OR) Pendleton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Pendleton area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CQryK_0bgSeRlR00

CAVU Cellars Welcomes Artists David Partridge and Ariel Anderson!

Walla Walla, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

David Partridge was born in Spokane, Washington but lived most of his childhood in Idaho. His love and interest in art began in the fourth grade, when he did a painting in watercolors of a...

Learn More

Steven K Presents The 1st Annual Veterans Benefit and Music Festival

Pendleton, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 108 Southwest Frazer Avenue, Pendleton, OR 97801

This Veterans Benefit and Music Festival For The Gary Sinise Foundation Is To Help Raise Money For Our Wounded Veterans and their Families

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25TbnP_0bgSeRlR00

Smoothie Making Class

College Place, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Join the Blue Zones Walla Walla Valley Team as they present two smoothie-making classes to celebrate National Farmers Market Day! The BZP team will use fresh and local produce you can find right...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XiUWR_0bgSeRlR00

Pendleton Rotary Club Meeting

Pendleton, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 304 SE Nye Ave, Pendleton, OR

eastoregonian.com 211 S. E. Byers Ave. Pendleton, OR 97801 Phone: 1-800-522-0255 Email: circulation@eomediagroup.com path Facebook path Twitter path Instagram path iOS App path Android App div div...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FZVK0_0bgSeRlR00

HeartCode Basic Life Support (BLS)--online + classroom

Hermiston, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 610 Northwest 11th Street, Hermiston, OR 97838

HeartCode Basic Life Support for Healthcare Providers. (online learning + practice and physical skills testing in the classroom)

Learn More

Comments / 0

Pendleton Dispatch

Pendleton Dispatch

Pendleton, OR
103
Followers
358
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pendleton Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pendleton, OR
Government
City
Hermiston, OR
City
Pendleton, OR
State
Idaho State
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Partridge
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Music Festival#Art#Live Events#Walla Walla Valley Team#Bzp#Heartcode
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy