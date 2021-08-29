Events on the Payson calendar

(PAYSON, AZ) Payson is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Payson:

Monday Night Lights Open Arena Payson, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1400 S Beeline Hwy, Payson, AZ

Monday Night Lights is a weekly series hosted at Payson Event Center. Every Monday from 6-8pm (weather permitting), the main arena will be open and the community is invited to come out and enjoy...

Payson Little League Cornhole Tournament @ Northern Gila County Fair Payson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1400 South Beeline Highway, Payson, AZ 85541

Cornhole Tournament Part 4 of 5 Team Registration $100 Registration from 11a- 1p, Games begin at 2p Double Elimination, Blind Draw Bracket

Silent Meditation Retreat, September 3 - 6 2021 - Labor Day Weekend Payson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 99 W Haught Rd, Star Valley, AZ, Payson, AZ 85547

Labor Day - Silent Weekend Meditation Retreat Going Within September 4-7 - Annual Meditation & Mindfulness Retreat with Shane Wilson and

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Payson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Payson, AZ 85541

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!