Events on the Douglas calendar

(DOUGLAS, AZ) Live events are coming to Douglas.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Douglas area:

Rendezvouz @ The Ranch Fall Fling & Wine Time Pearce, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 11878 South Elkhorn Road, Pearce, AZ 85625

Its that time of year again, time to come on out and visit us at The Ranch for food, fun and this year WINE!

Cochise County Online Tax Deed Land Sale Bisbee, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

The Cochise County Board of Supervisors will hold an online auction pursuant to A.R.S.§42-18:303, et.seq. beginning Monday, August 30, 2021 and ending Friday, September 10, 2021 and can be viewed...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Douglas, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Douglas, AZ 85607

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

One Team Scavenger Hunt Tombstone Tombstone, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour. About this event Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an...

PATRICK RAYL & THE .357 BAND Tombstone, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 101 S 3rd St, Tombstone, AZ

PATRICK RAYL & THE .357 BAND is on Facebook. To connect with PATRICK RAYL & THE .357 BAND, join Facebook today.