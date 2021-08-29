Cancel
Mattoon, IL

Mattoon calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Mattoon Digest
Mattoon Digest
 5 days ago

(MATTOON, IL) Live events are lining up on the Mattoon calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mattoon area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rnLm9_0bgSeOMU00

Bird Club

Mattoon, IL

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 2204 Dewitt Ave E, Mattoon, IL

BIRD CLUB Last Tuesday of every month, 6p.m. Calling all birders, novices and experienced! We invite you to join our club for local birders to learn from each other, share finds, and get involved...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4csnwh_0bgSeOMU00

Crystal Bowl Sound Bath

Charleston, IL

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 2010 9th Street, Charleston, IL 61920

Join us to experience a crystal bowl sound bath, scheduled to coincide with the cycles of the moon and support stillness and reflection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0afINH_0bgSeOMU00

Matrix Asymmetry & Advanced Layers

Mattoon, IL

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 1016 Broadway Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938

Look & Learn foundational scissor cutting + blow dry techniques on straight, wavy, curly + coily hair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zh4fB_0bgSeOMU00

Worship Service

Arcola, IL

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Join us for a blended worship service! We will sing traditional and contemporary songs during our praise time and hear a message from our senior pastor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pmetv_0bgSeOMU00

Matrix Balayage & Beyond

Mattoon, IL

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 1016 Broadway Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938

Discover what’s trending with balayage and fashion tones with SoColor Cult!

Mattoon Digest

Mattoon Digest

Mattoon, IL
110
Followers
349
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mattoon Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

