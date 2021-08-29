Mattoon calendar: Events coming up

(MATTOON, IL) Live events are lining up on the Mattoon calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mattoon area:

Bird Club Mattoon, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 2204 Dewitt Ave E, Mattoon, IL

BIRD CLUB Last Tuesday of every month, 6p.m. Calling all birders, novices and experienced! We invite you to join our club for local birders to learn from each other, share finds, and get involved...

Crystal Bowl Sound Bath Charleston, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 2010 9th Street, Charleston, IL 61920

Join us to experience a crystal bowl sound bath, scheduled to coincide with the cycles of the moon and support stillness and reflection.

Matrix Asymmetry & Advanced Layers Mattoon, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 1016 Broadway Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938

Look & Learn foundational scissor cutting + blow dry techniques on straight, wavy, curly + coily hair.

Worship Service Arcola, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Join us for a blended worship service! We will sing traditional and contemporary songs during our praise time and hear a message from our senior pastor.

Matrix Balayage & Beyond Mattoon, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 1016 Broadway Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938

Discover what’s trending with balayage and fashion tones with SoColor Cult!