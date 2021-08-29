Altus events coming soon

(ALTUS, OK) Live events are lining up on the Altus calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Altus:

Kiowa County Free Fair Hobart, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 302 N Lincoln St, Hobart, OK

The Kiowa County Fair is held annually the weekend after Labor Day in September at the Kiowa County Fairgrounds. From the livestock judging, to preserves and jellies from Grandma's kitchen, the...

Base Championship Altus AFB, Altus, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 209 Fir Dr # 35, Altus AFB, OK

Join Windy Trails Golf Course for the Base Championship! 2 day event with 2 flights; open flight-gross score and handicap flight-net score. $25 per player. For more information, please call 481-7207.

Ice Cream Social @ FUMC Altus, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Water Provided. Come have ice-cream and fellowship! We look forward to seeing you! We will have a dunk tank, bounce houses, and yard games! Park in the north parking lot and walk to the west! Stay...

Vernon Farmers Market Vernon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 920 Hillcrest Dr, Vernon, TX

This event listing provided for the Vernon community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. If you have an event to share...