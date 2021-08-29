Live events on the horizon in Mineral Wells

(MINERAL WELLS, TX) Mineral Wells has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mineral Wells:

Ribbon Cutting: Kingsramsum Mineral Wells, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 511 E Hubbard St, Mineral Wells, TX

Join us for a ribbon cutting as we welcome new chamber member, Crazy Deliveries.

Sunday Lunch Fellowship Weatherford, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 4000 I-20, Weatherford, TX

Bring a side dish and stay after church for lunch. I am doing roast beef enough for everyone. please let me know what you will be bringing.

FRI | OCT 8 //Crazy Water Festival Concert//KEVIN FOWLER and MARK POWELL Mineral Wells, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 3103 North Oak Ave., Mineral Wells, TX 76067

Kick off the Crazy Water Festival with an evening of Texas country music with Kevin Fowler and Mark Powell.

APW Presents GAME OVER!! Mineral Wells, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 PM

APW is back in Ram Country Saturday night August 28th for "GAME OVER" Tickets Available Apw-tx.com APW returns to the Palo Pinto livestock association Expo Center (Across from Wal-Mart) 5 big...

Crazy for Fashion Mineral Wells, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 401 North Oak Avenue, Mineral Wells, TX 76067

Fashion Show with styles from local Palo Pinto Boutiques benefiting the Palo Pinto General Hospital