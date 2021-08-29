Cancel
Mineral Wells, TX

Live events on the horizon in Mineral Wells

Mineral Wells Journal
Mineral Wells Journal
 5 days ago

(MINERAL WELLS, TX) Mineral Wells has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mineral Wells:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28q2zi_0bgSeMb200

Ribbon Cutting: Kingsramsum

Mineral Wells, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 511 E Hubbard St, Mineral Wells, TX

Join us for a ribbon cutting as we welcome new chamber member, Crazy Deliveries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nxM0s_0bgSeMb200

Sunday Lunch Fellowship

Weatherford, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 4000 I-20, Weatherford, TX

Bring a side dish and stay after church for lunch. I am doing roast beef enough for everyone. please let me know what you will be bringing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wLfOS_0bgSeMb200

FRI | OCT 8 //Crazy Water Festival Concert//KEVIN FOWLER and MARK POWELL

Mineral Wells, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 3103 North Oak Ave., Mineral Wells, TX 76067

Kick off the Crazy Water Festival with an evening of Texas country music with Kevin Fowler and Mark Powell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oXjv0_0bgSeMb200

APW Presents GAME OVER!!

Mineral Wells, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 PM

APW is back in Ram Country Saturday night August 28th for "GAME OVER" Tickets Available Apw-tx.com APW returns to the Palo Pinto livestock association Expo Center (Across from Wal-Mart) 5 big...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ReXM3_0bgSeMb200

Crazy for Fashion

Mineral Wells, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 401 North Oak Avenue, Mineral Wells, TX 76067

Fashion Show with styles from local Palo Pinto Boutiques benefiting the Palo Pinto General Hospital

Mineral Wells Journal

Mineral Wells Journal

Mineral Wells, TX
ABOUT

With Mineral Wells Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Government
#Live Events#Texas Country Music#Tx Join#Crazy Deliveries#Apw#Wal Mart
