Live events on the horizon in Mineral Wells
(MINERAL WELLS, TX) Mineral Wells has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mineral Wells:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Address: 511 E Hubbard St, Mineral Wells, TX
Join us for a ribbon cutting as we welcome new chamber member, Crazy Deliveries.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 4000 I-20, Weatherford, TX
Bring a side dish and stay after church for lunch. I am doing roast beef enough for everyone. please let me know what you will be bringing.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 3103 North Oak Ave., Mineral Wells, TX 76067
Kick off the Crazy Water Festival with an evening of Texas country music with Kevin Fowler and Mark Powell.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 PM
APW is back in Ram Country Saturday night August 28th for "GAME OVER" Tickets Available Apw-tx.com APW returns to the Palo Pinto livestock association Expo Center (Across from Wal-Mart) 5 big...
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: 401 North Oak Avenue, Mineral Wells, TX 76067
Fashion Show with styles from local Palo Pinto Boutiques benefiting the Palo Pinto General Hospital
