Sunnyside, WA

Live events coming up in Sunnyside

Posted by 
Sunnyside Today
Sunnyside Today
 5 days ago

(SUNNYSIDE, WA) Live events are lining up on the Sunnyside calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sunnyside area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vhPH8_0bgSeLiJ00

Ceramics Orientation with Natalie A.

Yakima, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 16 S 1st St, Yakima, WA

Welcome to Ceramics orientation, this class is for new members at Yakima Maker Space the purpose for this class is to teach new members how to use the ceramics area safely and to get members the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tsLdN_0bgSeLiJ00

IN STUDIO Gentle Yoga with Carol

Yakima, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 2614 W Nob Hill Blvd, Yakima, WA

IN STUDIO Gentle Yoga with Carol at Yoga Collective of Yakima, 2614 W Nob Hill Blvd, Yakima, United States on Mon Aug 30 2021 at 10:00 am to 11:00 am

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26oIwB_0bgSeLiJ00

Open House 4:00pm-6:30pm

Grandview, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

MLS# 256033 Adorable home with a basement! Has open Kitchen that opens to dining and then living room. 3 bedrooms towards the back. Master bedroom has a large bathroom and French doors that open...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JXQrB_0bgSeLiJ00

Boat Launch Clean Up

Benton City, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

We're back at the boat launch this Sunday for some more cleanup! All volunteers of all ages are welcome at any time between 8am-10am. Long sleeve shirts, pants, gloves, and masks are highly...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NOBz7_0bgSeLiJ00

SSSCC Autocross Event 11

Benton City, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Penultimate race weekend!!! Come race with us, only two weekends left. Season points are on the line, there are a lot of classes where a season winner still have not been decided! Event...

Learn More

Sunnyside Today

Sunnyside Today

Sunnyside, WA
With Sunnyside Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

