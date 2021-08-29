Cancel
Morgan City, LA

Morgan City events coming up

Posted by 
Morgan City Dispatch
Morgan City Dispatch
 5 days ago

(MORGAN CITY, LA) Morgan City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Morgan City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iPApo_0bgSeKpa00

Tauren Wells - Children International Volunteers - Schriever, LA

Schriever, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Address: 1916 LA-311, Schriever, LA 70395

Come volunteer on the Tauren Wells Citizens of Heaven tour! Click the "Register" button to the right for more info!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18GV1K_0bgSeKpa00

Emergency Nursing

Thibodaux, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Mar 03, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Mar 03, 01:30 PM

Address: 906 East 1st Street, Thibodaux, LA 70301

Emergency Nursing: Striving for Best Outcomes in Preparing for Disaster, Mass Casualty Incidents, and Other Emergency Situations

Diabetes Update: A Comprehensive Overview

Thibodaux, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 906 East 1st Street, Thibodaux, LA 70301

Diabetes Update: A Holistic Overview in Addressing an Ongoing Epidemic and Advancing Education to Deliver Best Practice

School Nursing: Understanding Policy in Practice

Thibodaux, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jan 01, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jan 01, 01:30 PM

Address: 906 East 1st Street, Thibodaux, LA 70301

School Nursing: Understanding Policy in Practice and Promoting Optimal Student Wellness

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a7CAY_0bgSeKpa00

SCP-Neurofeedback I, Praxiskurs mit Edith Schneider, Julia Schanz - 2 Tage

Labadieville, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: Bahnhofstraße 15, 70372 Stuttgart

In diesen Kursen erhalten Sie das theoretische und praktische Handwerkszeug, um Neurofeedback in der Therapie einzusetzen.

Morgan City Dispatch

Morgan City, LA
Diabetes
Education
Politics
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

