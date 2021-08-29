Morgan City events coming up
(MORGAN CITY, LA) Morgan City has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Morgan City:
Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 08:30 PM
Address: 1916 LA-311, Schriever, LA 70395
Come volunteer on the Tauren Wells Citizens of Heaven tour! Click the "Register" button to the right for more info!
Starts at: Thu Mar 03, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Mar 03, 01:30 PM
Address: 906 East 1st Street, Thibodaux, LA 70301
Emergency Nursing: Striving for Best Outcomes in Preparing for Disaster, Mass Casualty Incidents, and Other Emergency Situations
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 01:30 PM
Address: 906 East 1st Street, Thibodaux, LA 70301
Diabetes Update: A Holistic Overview in Addressing an Ongoing Epidemic and Advancing Education to Deliver Best Practice
Starts at: Tue Jan 01, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Jan 01, 01:30 PM
Address: 906 East 1st Street, Thibodaux, LA 70301
School Nursing: Understanding Policy in Practice and Promoting Optimal Student Wellness
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Address: Bahnhofstraße 15, 70372 Stuttgart
In diesen Kursen erhalten Sie das theoretische und praktische Handwerkszeug, um Neurofeedback in der Therapie einzusetzen.
