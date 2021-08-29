Morgan City events coming up

(MORGAN CITY, LA) Morgan City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Morgan City:

Tauren Wells - Children International Volunteers - Schriever, LA Schriever, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Address: 1916 LA-311, Schriever, LA 70395

Come volunteer on the Tauren Wells Citizens of Heaven tour! Click the "Register" button to the right for more info!

Emergency Nursing Thibodaux, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Mar 03, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Mar 03, 01:30 PM

Address: 906 East 1st Street, Thibodaux, LA 70301

Emergency Nursing: Striving for Best Outcomes in Preparing for Disaster, Mass Casualty Incidents, and Other Emergency Situations

Diabetes Update: A Comprehensive Overview Thibodaux, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 906 East 1st Street, Thibodaux, LA 70301

Diabetes Update: A Holistic Overview in Addressing an Ongoing Epidemic and Advancing Education to Deliver Best Practice

School Nursing: Understanding Policy in Practice Thibodaux, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jan 01, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jan 01, 01:30 PM

Address: 906 East 1st Street, Thibodaux, LA 70301

School Nursing: Understanding Policy in Practice and Promoting Optimal Student Wellness

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: Bahnhofstraße 15, 70372 Stuttgart

In diesen Kursen erhalten Sie das theoretische und praktische Handwerkszeug, um Neurofeedback in der Therapie einzusetzen.