Live events on the horizon in Defuniak Springs

(DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL) Defuniak Springs has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Defuniak Springs area:

Breastfeeding Basics Crestview, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 125 Redstone Ave., Suite B, Health Resource Center (HRC), Crestview, FL 32539

Get a head-start on some common difficulties you may face and advice for what’s to come.

Bend N Breathe Freeport, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Address: 17287 US HWY 331, Freeport, FL

A gentle morning yoga class filled with breath work, sun salutations, stretching, mindfulness, balance, and meditation to begin your day and week to remind you that Self Care isn't...

Childbirth Class Crestview, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 125 Redstone Ave., Suite B, Health Resource Center (HRC), Crestview, FL 32539

The maternity staff at North Okaloosa Medical Center is here to help you and your family prepare for your new baby.

Town Hall Meeting | Tourist Development District Expansion Crestview, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Join us as we discuss Okaloosa’s special election this fall for the consideration of a countywide expansion of the Tourist Development Taxing District with our panel at Warrior's Hall. Special...

Paint Night @ Crooked Tale Gastropub Crestview, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Address: 5206 S Ferdon Blvd, Crestview, FL

The Traveling Painter is headed back to the amazing Crooked Tale Gastropub in Crestview, Florida on Tuesday, August 31st. This is a two hour paint class where each participant will receive a...