Defuniak Springs, FL

Live events on the horizon in Defuniak Springs

Posted by 
Defuniak Springs Journal
Defuniak Springs Journal
 5 days ago

(DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL) Defuniak Springs has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Defuniak Springs area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HOQBh_0bgSeI4800

Breastfeeding Basics

Crestview, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 125 Redstone Ave., Suite B, Health Resource Center (HRC), Crestview, FL 32539

Get a head-start on some common difficulties you may face and advice for what’s to come.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tXp0e_0bgSeI4800

Bend N Breathe

Freeport, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Address: 17287 US HWY 331, Freeport, FL

A gentle morning yoga class filled with breath work, sun salutations, stretching, mindfulness, balance, and meditation to begin your day and week to remind you that Self Care isn't...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05yk2c_0bgSeI4800

Childbirth Class

Crestview, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 125 Redstone Ave., Suite B, Health Resource Center (HRC), Crestview, FL 32539

The maternity staff at North Okaloosa Medical Center is here to help you and your family prepare for your new baby.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NkFS4_0bgSeI4800

Town Hall Meeting | Tourist Development District Expansion

Crestview, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Join us as we discuss Okaloosa’s special election this fall for the consideration of a countywide expansion of the Tourist Development Taxing District with our panel at Warrior's Hall. Special...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NlNDD_0bgSeI4800

Paint Night @ Crooked Tale Gastropub

Crestview, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Address: 5206 S Ferdon Blvd, Crestview, FL

The Traveling Painter is headed back to the amazing Crooked Tale Gastropub in Crestview, Florida on Tuesday, August 31st. This is a two hour paint class where each participant will receive a...

Learn More

With Defuniak Springs Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

