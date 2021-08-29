Cleveland events coming soon

(CLEVELAND, GA) Live events are lining up on the Cleveland calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cleveland area:

The Great Helen Duck Race Helen, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 8537 S Main St, Helen, GA 30545

The 6th Annual GREAT HELEN DUCK RACE benefiting Family Promise will be held during Oktoberfest in Helen on October 23. Race begins at 4pm.

I Surrender Cleveland, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1242 Old Blue Creek Road, Cleveland, GA 30528

Do you need a time of relaxation, worship and prayer? You will be surrounded by nature and uplifting women!

R.A.W. Radically Awakened Woman Sautee Nacoochee, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 251 Elohee Dr, Sautee Nacoochee, GA

Reclaiming women’s spirituality and women’s ritual is absolutely vital for the care and sustenance of a woman’s soul and when a woman is empowered and centered, there is a natural resonance with...

Yonah Signature Tasting Cleveland, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 1717 Hwy 255 S, Cleveland, GA

Yonah Mountain Vineyard’s Signature Weekend features one-of-a-kind wine tastings that showcase the vineyard’s limited-production and pre-released wines. Join us and taste through 10 of our Yonah...

Harvest Moon Dinner Sautee Nacoochee, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 143 Georgia 17, Sautee Nacoochee, GA 30571

Enjoy a Hardman Farm signature dining experience complete with live bluegrass music, historic demonstrations and dessert theater.