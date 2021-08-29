Live events coming up in Sikeston

(SIKESTON, MO) Sikeston is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sikeston area:

Part-Time Expo / UC Lobby Cape Girardeau, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1 University Plaza, Cape Girardeau, MO

The Office of Career Services is pleased to welcome you back to campus the Part-Time Expo! Stop by the UC Lobby on Tuesday, August 31 and Tuesday, September 7 from 10 am - 2 pm and meet a variety...

Girls Night Out The Show at The Barn Dance & Nightclub (Cape Girardeau, MO) Cape Girardeau, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Girls Night Out The Show at The Barn Dance & Nightclub (Cape Girardeau, MO) Hosted By Girls Night Out The Show. Event starts on Monday, 30 August 2021 and happening at The Barn Dance & Nightclub...

Mass in the Saint Francis Chapel Cape Girardeau, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 211 St Francis Dr, Cape Girardeau, MO

Join us for mass in the Saint Francis Medical Center Chapel! Please note that, during this time: Mass will only be held on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays Mass is restricted to Saint Francis...

Women's Wellness Night Cape Girardeau, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 3203 Blattner Drive, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703

Join us for our annual Women's Wellness Night!With local wellness vendors, food & drinks catered by Sedona Bistro, giveaways, & so much more

Cub Scout Sign-up Night for Boys in Grades K-5 Chaffee, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 217 S Frisco St, Chaffee, MO

Learn about Cub Scouts and the fun things we do! In Scouting, elementary-age boys and girls start with their best right now selves and grow into their very best future selves! The fun, hands-on...