Bainbridge calendar: Coming events

(BAINBRIDGE, GA) Live events are coming to Bainbridge.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bainbridge:

PCA Varsity Softball @ Pelham Pelham, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:15 PM

The Pelham (GA) varsity softball team has a home conference game vs. Pataula Charter Academy (Edison, GA) on Monday, August 30 @ 5:30p.

Simulcast Racing — Creek Entertainment Gretna, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 501 Racetrack Drive, Gretna, FL

Minors are welcome to watch the live greyhounds racing if accompanied by one or both parents or legal guardian. Legal gambling age is 18. Minors are not permitted in the wagering areas.

August Blood Drive at St. Paul's Quincy, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 10 W King St, Quincy, FL

Join your friends and neighbors on the grounds of St. Paul's where we have our 5th blood donation drive by OneBlood and The Big Red Bus. You can make an appointment at oneblood.org or just walk...

2021 Mitchell County Homecoming - Mask Off Party Camilla, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 13 Harney St, Camilla, GA 31730

It's time for us to celebrate not being defeated by Covid-19 as we celebrate Mitchell County Homecoming Weekend.

River Town Days Bainbridge, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 100 Boat Basin Cir, Bainbridge, GA

The Bainbridge YMCA will be offering a FREE Yoga On The River instruction on Saturday, August 28th, 2021 at 8:30 AM with Instructor Nichole Dempsey. The instruction will take place on the newly...