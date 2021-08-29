Cancel
Hillsboro, OH

Hillsboro calendar: Events coming up

Hillsboro Updates
Hillsboro Updates
 5 days ago

(HILLSBORO, OH) Live events are lining up on the Hillsboro calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hillsboro:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wPIt9_0bgSeEXE00

Silent Auction to Benefit Tommy Allen and Brooke Gordon with the loss of a newborn.

Fayetteville, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

We will be having a silent auction to help a family in need with a loss of a child. The handsome little fella would have been 3 months old August 16th. Let’s get communities together and help this...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R8LDp_0bgSeEXE00

Valley Boys Varsity Soccer @ Western

Latham, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:15 PM

Address: 7959 OH-124, Latham, OH

The Western (Latham, OH) varsity soccer team has a home non-conference game vs. Valley (Lucasville, OH) on Tuesday, August 31 @ 5:30p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sdUbX_0bgSeEXE00

Another Packed Moving/Estate Sale!

Wilmington, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Antique wooden exercise pins, Vintage tins, Crocks, Longaberger baskets & Pottery, Brass candlesticks, Holiday items, Books, Gray graniteware, Baskets, Collection of yardsticks, Chopper one axe...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=004HVn_0bgSeEXE00

Band: PSB3

Peebles, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 160 Bluegill Rd, Peebles, OH

Come out to the large shelter and enjoy the band PSB3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hEHKi_0bgSeEXE00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Hillsboro, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Hillsboro, OK 45133

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

