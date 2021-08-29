Ottawa events calendar

(OTTAWA, IL) Live events are lining up on the Ottawa calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ottawa:

Wellness Weekend Utica, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 421 W Church St, North Utica, IL 61373

Explore Utica proudly presents "Wellness Weekend" in the quaint Village of North Utica. Yoga, meditation, nature, and much more!

Starved Rock Guided Kayak Tour MUST BOOK ON KAYAKMORRIS.COM Ottawa, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 1180 Illinois 71, Ottawa, IL 61350

STARVED ROCK GUIDED KAYAK TOUR MUST BOOK ON OUR WEBSITE WWW.KAYAKMORRIS.COM

Free N' Fun Bar Bingo Ottawa, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 375 W Stevenson Rd, Ottawa, IL

Every Monday Night Starting at 6:30! Come visit Josh and play Free N’ Fun Bar Bingo - a new spin on a very old game. Customers are invited to play for prizes supplied by local businesses and...

2021 Witches Walk of Utica Utica, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: Mill Street, North Utica, IL 61373

Dust off your broom and grab your pals for a fun night out in Utica! Good witches and bad are all welcome!

Acres of Peace Ranch for Veterans/Families Marseilles, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 2582 North 28th Road, Marseilles, IL 61341

Experience the ranch, the horses, the acres of peaceful trails. Pony rides, Food truck, trail hikes, horseshoe crafts.