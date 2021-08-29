Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Americas

Ottawa events calendar

Posted by 
Ottawa Bulletin
Ottawa Bulletin
 5 days ago

(OTTAWA, IL) Live events are lining up on the Ottawa calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ottawa:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09uVkT_0bgSeDeV00

Wellness Weekend

Utica, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 421 W Church St, North Utica, IL 61373

Explore Utica proudly presents "Wellness Weekend" in the quaint Village of North Utica. Yoga, meditation, nature, and much more!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HTd63_0bgSeDeV00

Starved Rock Guided Kayak Tour MUST BOOK ON KAYAKMORRIS.COM

Ottawa, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 1180 Illinois 71, Ottawa, IL 61350

STARVED ROCK GUIDED KAYAK TOUR MUST BOOK ON OUR WEBSITE WWW.KAYAKMORRIS.COM

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kfuPC_0bgSeDeV00

Free N' Fun Bar Bingo

Ottawa, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 375 W Stevenson Rd, Ottawa, IL

Every Monday Night Starting at 6:30! Come visit Josh and play Free N’ Fun Bar Bingo - a new spin on a very old game. Customers are invited to play for prizes supplied by local businesses and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qii5g_0bgSeDeV00

2021 Witches Walk of Utica

Utica, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: Mill Street, North Utica, IL 61373

Dust off your broom and grab your pals for a fun night out in Utica! Good witches and bad are all welcome!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CTuZ9_0bgSeDeV00

Acres of Peace Ranch for Veterans/Families

Marseilles, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 2582 North 28th Road, Marseilles, IL 61341

Experience the ranch, the horses, the acres of peaceful trails. Pony rides, Food truck, trail hikes, horseshoe crafts.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Ottawa Bulletin

Ottawa Bulletin

Ottawa, IL
114
Followers
375
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ottawa Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#W Church St#Il 61373#Il 61341
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Kayak
Related
Farmington, NMDaily Times

Calendar of events

The Makers Market, featuring local vendors selling fresh produce, artwork, clothing, food and more, will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26 in Orchard Park at the corner of Main Street and Orchard Avenue in downtown Farmington. Call 505-320-0615. Barryn Vaughan performs magic tricks at 6 p.m....
Detroit, MIPosted by
Motor City Metro

Detroit events calendar

1. Taste Black Spirits ( The Distro); 2. Be-YOU-Tiful Me: Youth Event; 3. Detroit Youth Choir's 1st Annual Gala: Celebrating 25 years of Music; 4. Opening -- Steps toward Justice: Artis Lane's Portraits of Rosa Parks; 5. 2021 Preservation Detroit Midtown Saturday Tour;
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Events on the Lincoln calendar

1. Raikes School Cohort 2016 Celebration Brunch; 2. Return 2 Passion; From Boardroom To Your Bedroom - Lincoln; 3. ZOOLARIOUS PRESENTS: JOZALYN SHARP; 4. Yoga with Coach Pegah; 5. At Last, Dr. Reveals The Secrets to Long Term Weight Loss!-Lincoln;

Comments / 0

Community Policy