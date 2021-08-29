Cancel
Walterboro, SC

Walterboro calendar: What's coming up

Walterboro News Flash
Walterboro News Flash
(WALTERBORO, SC) Walterboro is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Walterboro:

Baptist Hill Youth Flag Football

Hollywood, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 7286 SC-162, Hollywood, SC

Cheerleading offers the chance to get active and have some fun learning fundamentals of cheer and dance. Cheerleaders will build self-confidence and self-esteem while developing social skills and...

Bringing the Juice to the Front Yard

Adams Run, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 5779 Parkers Ferry Road, Adams Run, SC 29426

We're Bringing the Juice to the Front Yard! You asked for it? You got it! Part 2 in Parker's Ferry,

Cooking Matters with Lowcountry Food Bank

Hollywood, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 5130 SC-165, Hollywood, SC

St. Paul's Hollywood Library - The Lowcountry Food Bank is hosting a six-week Cooking Matters Class at the St. Paul's Hollywood Library starting Tuesday, August 17. Participants receive a free bag...

Fifth Sunday Fellowship

Walterboro, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 111-113 N Lucas St, Walterboro, SC

A evening of worship at Powerhouse sponsored by the Minister's Board. Come out and be blessed by the Father.

$30 Wheel Throwing Ceramics

Walterboro, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

$30 Wheel Throwing Ceramics Learn how to throw your own pottery!! This is a class for any skill level from beginners to advance of all ages! All supplies included with guided step-by-step...

Walterboro News Flash

Walterboro News Flash

With Walterboro News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

