Walterboro calendar: What's coming up

(WALTERBORO, SC) Walterboro is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Walterboro:

Baptist Hill Youth Flag Football Hollywood, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 7286 SC-162, Hollywood, SC

Cheerleading offers the chance to get active and have some fun learning fundamentals of cheer and dance. Cheerleaders will build self-confidence and self-esteem while developing social skills and...

Bringing the Juice to the Front Yard Adams Run, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 5779 Parkers Ferry Road, Adams Run, SC 29426

We're Bringing the Juice to the Front Yard! You asked for it? You got it! Part 2 in Parker's Ferry,

Cooking Matters with Lowcountry Food Bank Hollywood, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 5130 SC-165, Hollywood, SC

St. Paul's Hollywood Library - The Lowcountry Food Bank is hosting a six-week Cooking Matters Class at the St. Paul's Hollywood Library starting Tuesday, August 17. Participants receive a free bag...

Fifth Sunday Fellowship Walterboro, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 111-113 N Lucas St, Walterboro, SC

A evening of worship at Powerhouse sponsored by the Minister's Board. Come out and be blessed by the Father.

$30 Wheel Throwing Ceramics Walterboro, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

$30 Wheel Throwing Ceramics Learn how to throw your own pottery!! This is a class for any skill level from beginners to advance of all ages! All supplies included with guided step-by-step...