Lawrenceburg, TN

Lawrenceburg calendar: What's coming up

Lawrenceburg News Beat
 5 days ago

(LAWRENCEBURG, TN) Lawrenceburg has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lawrenceburg area:

September Hike

Florence, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: Butler Creek Road, Florence, AL 35634

We're changing things up and hosting an after-work hike! Make plans to join us at Shoal Creek on a Thursday to hike off the work day.

Holistic Mastermind Dinner

Culleoka, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 2486 Baptist Church Road, Culleoka, TN 38451

Enjoy a clean, chef-prepared meal while you hear from holistic leaders in our community! For holistic professionals and enthusiasts alike.

Cooking Lessons with Chef JoAnna - Monday Events

Pulaski, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1747 Elkton Pike, Pulaski, TN 38478

Events vary - please confirm you're booking the right date! Every other week: Mom's Night Out or Solo-Mixer Night

Glass Blowing Experience(beginners level)

Summertown, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 201 First Road, Summertown, TN 38483

Do you wanna Learn to Blow Glass, no previous experience needed? Wanna mark it off your bucket list or just learn something new? This is it!

Porchlight presents Abbye West Pates

Ardmore, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 208 Kelly Creek Rd, Ardmore, TN 38449

Abbye West Pates in Concert - Ardmore , TN

Lawrenceburg News Beat

Lawrenceburg, TN
With Lawrenceburg News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

