River Falls, WI

River Falls events calendar

River Falls News Alert
 5 days ago

(RIVER FALLS, WI) River Falls is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around River Falls:

Ross Bell solo

Afton, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 3121 St Croix Trail S, Afton, MN

Live Traditional and Outlaw Country Music. Great food, drinks, and a perfect outdoor setting in one of the most charming small towns in Minnesota. "Definitely the best country band in the St...

"My Ascension" Documentary Screening - A Free Community Event

Roberts, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: County Road TT, Roberts, WI 54023

A suicide attempt left 16 y.o. cheerleader Emma Benoit paralyzed, but propelled her to use her painful experience to help others find hope.

Patio music with Tim Butler

Roberts, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 517 Cherry Ln, Roberts, WI

Performing a wide variety of classic songs from James Taylor, Tom Petty, Elton John and many others! Tim incorporates percussion, guitar loops and vocal harmonization, performed live, with his...

Pokémon

River Falls, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 104 N Main St, River Falls, WI

Free! Come learn how to play or build decks! OR just come and play casually! We have decks and playmats for you to borrow.

Belle Venez Wine Run 5k

River Falls, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: W10829 875th Ave, River Falls, WI

Join us on Saturday, August 14th, 2021 at 8:00am for an exciting new event that features the amazing scenery and landscape of Belle Vinez Winery! Whether you are looking to run, walk or just enjoy...

River Falls, WI
With River Falls News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

