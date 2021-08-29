Cancel
Belen, NM

Live events on the horizon in Belen

Belen Times
Belen Times
 5 days ago

(BELEN, NM) Live events are coming to Belen.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Belen:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Ko5V_0bgSe9Cq00

Microdosing Medicine Coach Training: Shamanism, Curandero & Microdosing

Albuquerque, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1800 Tingley Drive Southwest, Albuquerque, NM 87102

Plant Medicine Assisted Journey for Certification, Symbolic Literacy and Shamanism, 13 Moons Training for Coaches Overnight Teaching and

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sYr26_0bgSe9Cq00

ROUNDUP in ALBUQUERQUE at ROUTE 66 CASINO with #vanlife YouTuber, Scott

Albuquerque, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: Rio Puerco, Albuquerque, NM 87121

ROUNDUP at Route 66 Casino with #vanlifers, enthusiasts & wannabes for van tour, Q&A with YouTube vanlifer, Scott of Go Small. Live Large!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oyzky_0bgSe9Cq00

Pre-Retirement Seminar

Albuquerque, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Dec 12, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Dec 12, 11:00 AM

Address: 5500 Glenrio Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87105

Seminar for City of ABQ employees who have 3 years or less for retirement.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oocWu_0bgSe9Cq00

Los Lunas Farmers' Market

Los Lunas, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 3447 Lambros SE At Heritage Park, Los Lunas, NM

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 11 - October 19, 2021Tuesdays, 4 pm - 7 pm Location:Heritage Park, 3447 Lambros Circle, Los Lunas, NM

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lH7cz_0bgSe9Cq00

Mental Health First Aid for KAFB

Albuquerque, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 2000 Wyoming Blvd. SE, Base Education Center, in bldg. 20602, Albuquerque, NM 87116

Mental Health First Aid teaches you how to identify, understand, and respond to signs of behavioral health and substance use concerns.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Belen Times

Belen Times

Belen, NM
175
Followers
354
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Belen Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

