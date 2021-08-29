Cancel
Radford, VA

Events on the Radford calendar

Radford Daily
Radford Daily
(RADFORD, VA) Radford is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Radford area:

Kids Bowl Free

Christiansburg, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 375 Arbor Dr NE, Christiansburg, VA

Select bowling centers and schools around the country are participating in the first ever Kids Bowl Free program. This program is designed by bowling centers to give back to the community and...

Dog Days of Summer

Blacksburg, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 3899 Eakin Farm Rd, Blacksburg, VA

Beliveau Farm is happy to announce that our annual Dog Days of Summer event will be held on Sunday August 29 from 12-6 pm. This is a day totally devoted to dogs and their owners! We invite you and...

1961 & 1970 VT Football Alumni & CBs Reunions

Christiansburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 285 Ridinger Street, Christiansburg, VA 24073

Come together to celebrate past victories and create new memories at the 1961, 1970, and Claiborne Boys Reunions.

Drag Brunch at Sharkey’s

Radford, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 1202 East Main Street, Radford, VA 24141

Join us for a great cause and an experience you will never forget! Drag Brunch at Radford Sharkey’s on Sept 18 to fight area hunger.

Museum Admission 9:30a - 12:30p

Christiansburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 782 New River Road, #Unit 812, Christiansburg, VA 24073

Morning Admission to Wonder Universe from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm.

With Radford Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

