Bay City calendar: Events coming up

(BAY CITY, TX) Bay City is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bay City area:

Shenandoah El Campo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 133 S. Mechanic Street, El Campo, TX 77437

When country music lovers talk about the greatest groups in the genre, Shenandoah is always at the forefront of any discussion...

Back to School Safety Bay City, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1100 7th St, Bay City, TX

Join The Crisis Center, Bay City Police Department, and the Bay City Public Library for a Back to School safety event! We will share information on school zone safety, bus safety, child safety...

Monterey Square Wine & Arts Fair Wharton, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 110 South Houston Street, Wharton, TX 77488

Wine tastings & purchasing, beer, live music, crafts, food vendors, grape stomp, horse carriage rides, and more! October 9, 2021 4pm-10pm

Funeral service Brazoria, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 113 Tennis St, Brazoria, TX

Here is Betty Gail Burrell’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Betty Gail Burrell of Brazoria, Texas, born in West Columbia...

Doug Stone at Wharton Rotary, 29th Annual "Legends of Western Music" Gala Wharton, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 1924 North Fulton Street, Wharton, TX 77488

Wharton Rotary Gala Dinner, Auction and Concert by Doug Stone