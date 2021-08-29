Alexandria events calendar

(ALEXANDRIA, MN) Live events are lining up on the Alexandria calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Alexandria:

Youth Outdoor Activity Day Alexandria, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 6533 County Rd 87, Alexandria, MN

The Youth Outdoor Activity Day is a free family friendly event intended to provide youth a fun environment in which to learn about outdoor recreation. The event includes trap shooting, archery...

Open Doubles Tennis League Alexandria, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 4300 Pioneer Rd SE, Alexandria, MN

Weekly Doubles Tennis League with Upper and Lower Division Play



Foundations Alexandria, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 490 Voyager Dr, Alexandria, MN

We invite you to join this group and learn more about Christian foundations!

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group Alexandria, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1623 10th Ave E, Alexandria, MN

This class is specifically for those who have lost a spouse. Losing a spouse is all consuming and affects every aspect of our life. In addition, the loneliness is very difficult to deal with...

Alex Firearms & Knife Show Alexandria, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 802 3rd Ave W, Alexandria, MN

The Alex Firearms & Knife Show will be held on Aug 28th – 29th, 2021 in Alexandria, MN. This Alexandria gun show is held at Runestones Community Center and hosted by Dave's Gun Repair. All...