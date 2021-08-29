Athens calendar: Events coming up

(ATHENS, TN) Athens has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Athens area:

NOTICE: Etowah City Commission Workshop Etowah, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 155 Robinson St, Etowah, TN

There will be a workshop of the Etowah City Commission on Tuesday, August 31st at 5:00 P.M. at the Etowah Community Center, located at 155 Robinson Street. This meeting will be to review...

Fifty Shades Live|Athens, TN Athens, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1084 Tennessee 30, #WEST, Athens, TN 37303

A two hour long show that combines a perfect blend of music, high energy dance moves and theatrics, providing a spell bounding performance.

Tyner Academy Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Meigs County Decatur, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

The Meigs County (Decatur, TN) varsity volleyball team has a home conference match vs. Tyner Academy (Chattanooga, TN) on Monday, August 30 @ 5p.

Yard Sale!! Athens, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1436 Decatur Pike, Athens, TN

Join us for a yard sale! All August long we will have a "yard sale" set up in our lobby. Our staff will be adding your usual yard sale items and the theater will have some additions. We will add...

Come on! Join the book talk discussion on the book "The Shack!" Madisonville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: Madisonville, TN

We will meet under the pavilion near the rest rooms. I'll bring the muffins, you bring your coffee. Be ready to discuss the thought provoking topics of God's gender, loss, forgiveness, and more.