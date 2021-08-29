Cancel
Brookhaven, MS

Live events on the horizon in Brookhaven

Posted by 
Brookhaven News Beat
 5 days ago

(BROOKHAVEN, MS) Brookhaven is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Brookhaven:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qqd6y_0bgSe4nD00

Brookhaven Farmers Market

Brookhaven, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 440 N Railroad Ave, Brookhaven, MS

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 8 - October, 2021Tuesdays, 2pm - 5pm Location: Amtrak Train Station

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z2Yoy_0bgSe4nD00

OLE BROOK BLUES FEST

Brookhaven, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 1154 Belt Line Drive Northeast, Brookhaven, MS 39601

Come see and hear your boy J- Wonn do his thing. Performing LIVE some of your hit songs "Daddy's Girl" or "I Got That Record." Get Tickets!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IDVSx_0bgSe4nD00

Vezino Presents Virgo Bash: EST GEE in concert

Prentiss, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 84 Young Road, Prentiss, MS 39474

EST GEE live in concert in Prentiss, MS Birthday Bash for Vezino 8 MIN Car Shootout, $100 Entry fee, $2k payout

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47aWEB_0bgSe4nD00

Jessie Mae Lampton Family Reunion - Tylertown, MS

Tylertown, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 9 Mount Olive Rd, Tylertown, MS 39667

Celebrating the life of Jessie Mae Lampton and her children... and her children's children...and her children's children's children...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MZkkZ_0bgSe4nD00

Made in Mississippi Tour | Brookhaven

Brookhaven, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 308 West Cherokee Street, Brookhaven, MS 39601

Destiny Stone, a Mississippi raised and Carolina made soul singer is coming home!

Learn More

Brookhaven News Beat

Brookhaven, MS
ABOUT

With Brookhaven News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

