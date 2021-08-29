Live events on the horizon in Brookhaven
(BROOKHAVEN, MS) Brookhaven is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Brookhaven:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 440 N Railroad Ave, Brookhaven, MS
Season: Summer Market Hours: June 8 - October, 2021Tuesdays, 2pm - 5pm Location: Amtrak Train Station
Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 10:00 PM
Address: 1154 Belt Line Drive Northeast, Brookhaven, MS 39601
Come see and hear your boy J- Wonn do his thing. Performing LIVE some of your hit songs "Daddy's Girl" or "I Got That Record." Get Tickets!
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:30 PM
Address: 84 Young Road, Prentiss, MS 39474
EST GEE live in concert in Prentiss, MS Birthday Bash for Vezino 8 MIN Car Shootout, $100 Entry fee, $2k payout
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Address: 9 Mount Olive Rd, Tylertown, MS 39667
Celebrating the life of Jessie Mae Lampton and her children... and her children's children...and her children's children's children...
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: 308 West Cherokee Street, Brookhaven, MS 39601
Destiny Stone, a Mississippi raised and Carolina made soul singer is coming home!
