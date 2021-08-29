What’s up Easton: Local events calendar

(EASTON, MD) Easton is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Easton:

SOLD OUT! Connecting With Your Loved Ones w/ Medium Debbie Trappe, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 4016 Main Street, Trappe, MD 21673

JOIN MEDIUM DEBBIE FOR A MEDIUMSHIP EVENT at the Coffee Trappe! Great appetizers and Mediumship Readings Wed., September 15th, 5:30 - 8:30

Alison Crockett Easton, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Chesapeake Music brings a summer jazz concert with vocalist and pianist, Alison Crockett. The concert will take place in the newly renovated Ebenezer Theatre at 17 South Washington Street...

Patriot Narrated Historical Cruise St Michaels, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 213 N Talbot St, St Michaels, MD

Imagine taking in the beauty of the Miles River Na St. Michaels on a replica of a 1930?s steam ship called ?The Patriot?. We help you become familiar with the area as we cruise on the beautiful...

Ah'Mir's 24th Surprise Birthday Dinner Easton, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 10028 ocean gateway, Easton, MD 21601

SHH! Please Come And Join Us Celebrate Ah'Mir's 24th Birthday. A SURPRISE Birthday Dinner Will Be Arranged For Him September 25th at 6PM.

Shore Good Truck Show and Pull Easton, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 11472 Ocean Gateway, Easton, MD 21601

Welcome to the 1st Annual Shore Good Truck Show and Pull @ Tuckahoe Steam and Gas Association Grounds, Easton MD.