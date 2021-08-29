Cancel
Athens, TX

Athens events coming up

Athens Journal
Athens Journal
 5 days ago

(ATHENS, TX) Live events are lining up on the Athens calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Athens area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zDIlh_0bgSe21l00

Vendor Fair

Seven Points, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 206 E Cedar Creek Pkwy, Seven Points, TX

Local Vendors Will Be Here Selling and showing what services they provide, this is a family fun day come enjoy food and sweets and do some shopping!!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pVDbb_0bgSe21l00

Men's Dinner w/ Guest Speaker Jim Rohrman

Canton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1930 S Trade Days Blvd, Canton, TX

Come join us as the Men's Ministry has its dinner with our Guest Speaker, former US Military Paratrooper and current Texas DPS Border Patrol Officer, Jim Rohrman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11jS9k_0bgSe21l00

Grand Open Front Porch Festival & Harvest Dinner at Wandering Woods Retreat

Canton, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 4487 CR 2318, Canton, TX 75103

Log Cabin Presents Front Porch Festival and Harvest Dinner at the Grand Opening of Creative Event & Wedding Venue Wandering Woods Retreat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PaGjX_0bgSe21l00

"Breaking the Silence" With Michelle Staubach Grimes

Athens, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 225 Lovers Lane, Athens, TX 75751

Save the Date Friday, September 10, 11:30 Am NAMI Greater Athens, TX presents: "Breaking the Silence Luncheon" with Michelle Staubach Grime

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cFZiv_0bgSe21l00

All "Fore!" Kids Charity Golf Tournament

Canton, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 17960 Interstate 20 Frontage Road, Canton, TX 75103

The 9th Annual All "Fore!" Kids Charity Golf Tournament is a great way to have fun and benefit the children of Wills Point.

