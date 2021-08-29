Cancel
Pikeville, KY

Pikeville events coming up

Pikeville News Beat
Pikeville News Beat
 5 days ago

(PIKEVILLE, KY) Live events are coming to Pikeville.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pikeville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47kRys_0bgSe19200

Old Hospital on College Hill Ghost Hunt

Williamson, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 AM

Address: 650 Mulberry Street, Williamson, WV 25661

The haunted Old Hospital on College Hill in Williamson, WV is a haven for the paranormal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4avylx_0bgSe19200

John Gay at The Brickhouse

Prestonsburg, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

John Gay at The Brickhouse is on Facebook. To connect with John Gay at The Brickhouse, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mUer0_0bgSe19200

Story Hour

Eastern, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 10983 Kentucky 80, Eastern, KY 41622

Children that are ages birth to 5 years will hear stories, sing, laugh and play with friends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dRv0Z_0bgSe19200

Storage Rentals of America Storage Auction

Pikeville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Online Storage Auction at Storage Rentals of America located in Pikeville, KY. Bidding takes place online at https://www.lockerfox.com/auctions/details/3855880 Unit may contain Furniture,Household...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tm1pt_0bgSe19200

Free Meditation in Chinese ~ Weekly Classes: Let's Meditate Pikeville

Pikeville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT236, Pikeville, KY 41501

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.

Pikeville News Beat

Pikeville News Beat

Pikeville, KY
With Pikeville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

