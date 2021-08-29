Pikeville events coming up
(PIKEVILLE, KY) Live events are coming to Pikeville.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pikeville:
Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 AM
Address: 650 Mulberry Street, Williamson, WV 25661
The haunted Old Hospital on College Hill in Williamson, WV is a haven for the paranormal.
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM
John Gay at The Brickhouse is on Facebook. To connect with John Gay at The Brickhouse, join Facebook today.
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Address: 10983 Kentucky 80, Eastern, KY 41622
Children that are ages birth to 5 years will hear stories, sing, laugh and play with friends.
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Online Storage Auction at Storage Rentals of America located in Pikeville, KY. Bidding takes place online at https://www.lockerfox.com/auctions/details/3855880 Unit may contain Furniture,Household...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM
Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT236, Pikeville, KY 41501
Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.
