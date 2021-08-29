Elko events calendar

Cancel
(ELKO, NV) Elko has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Elko:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SRq28_0bgSe0GJ00

Raven Management Workshop and Forum

Lamoille, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 925 Lamoille Hwy, Lamoille, NV

Raven Management Workshop and Forum, Hosted by the Nevada Department of Wildlife About this Event A workshop intended for industry professionals - from livestock and agriculture production...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GFAD4_0bgSe0GJ00

Elko Dems Roosevelt/Kennedy dinner

Elko, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 700 Moren Way, Elko, NV 89801

Special Guest Speaker: Nevada Lieutenant Governor Kate Marshall Dinner prepared by The Star restaurant, raffle prizes & fun cake auction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZJt6x_0bgSe0GJ00

Connecting Families to Community Resources

Elko, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 835 Railroad, Elko, NV 89801

Participants will learn about the resources available to the families we serve in the early childhood field.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cd4k8_0bgSe0GJ00

Girls Night Out The Show at Rubie's Sports Bar & Nightclub (Elko, NV)

Elko, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Address: 442 Idaho Street, Elko, NV 89801

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Elko! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pOIDR_0bgSe0GJ00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Elko, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Elko, NV 89801

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

