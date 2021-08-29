Elko events calendar

(ELKO, NV) Elko has a full slate of live events coming up.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Elko:

Raven Management Workshop and Forum Lamoille, NV

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 925 Lamoille Hwy, Lamoille, NV

Raven Management Workshop and Forum, Hosted by the Nevada Department of Wildlife About this Event A workshop intended for industry professionals - from livestock and agriculture production...

Elko Dems Roosevelt/Kennedy dinner Elko, NV

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 700 Moren Way, Elko, NV 89801

Special Guest Speaker: Nevada Lieutenant Governor Kate Marshall Dinner prepared by The Star restaurant, raffle prizes & fun cake auction.

Connecting Families to Community Resources Elko, NV

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 835 Railroad, Elko, NV 89801

Participants will learn about the resources available to the families we serve in the early childhood field.

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Address: 442 Idaho Street, Elko, NV 89801

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Elko! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Elko, NV

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Elko, NV 89801

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!