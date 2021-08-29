Live events coming up in Buffalo
(BUFFALO, MN) Buffalo is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Buffalo area:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: 200 Hwy 55 E, Maple Lake, MN
Round Dance (Cuer Sarah Klaphake – “Phase II Waltz and Two-Step,” 1:00 - 3:00 pm), potluck snack table during dance. SDM Round Dance Flier\n
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 3875 School Blvd, Monticello, MN
Our first planning meeting will be at River City Extreme in Monticello. Please RSVP if you are coming so I have an idea. We will be touring the facility so it’s important you are on time and let...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM
1988 Saab 900 Turbo 2-Door Convertible & 2003 Oldsmobile Alero 1 1988 Saab 900 Turbo 2-Door Convertible, VIN: YS3AT76L4J7025443 2 2003 Oldsmobile Alero, VIN: 1G3NL12F43C256682 ATTENTION BIDDERS...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 530 Cedar Street, Monticello, MN 55362
The Plott Hounds with Special Guest Abby Spencer at The Nordic Brewing Co. in Monticello, MN.
Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: 505 Walnut Street, Monticello, MN 55362
A suicide attempt left 16 y.o. cheerleader Emma Benoit paralyzed, but propelled her to use her painful experience to help others find hope.
