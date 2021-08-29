Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo, MN

Live events coming up in Buffalo

Posted by 
Buffalo News Flash
Buffalo News Flash
 5 days ago

(BUFFALO, MN) Buffalo is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Buffalo area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KUSJe_0bgSdxmM00

SDM Round Dance

Maple Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 200 Hwy 55 E, Maple Lake, MN

Round Dance (Cuer Sarah Klaphake – “Phase II Waltz and Two-Step,” 1:00 - 3:00 pm), potluck snack table during dance. SDM Round Dance Flier\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ptymG_0bgSdxmM00

First Meeting

Monticello, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 3875 School Blvd, Monticello, MN

Our first planning meeting will be at River City Extreme in Monticello. Please RSVP if you are coming so I have an idea. We will be touring the facility so it’s important you are on time and let...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QK6Xa_0bgSdxmM00

1988 Saab 900 Turbo 2-Door Convertible & 2003 Oldsmobile Alero

Buffalo, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

1988 Saab 900 Turbo 2-Door Convertible & 2003 Oldsmobile Alero 1 1988 Saab 900 Turbo 2-Door Convertible, VIN: YS3AT76L4J7025443 2 2003 Oldsmobile Alero, VIN: 1G3NL12F43C256682 ATTENTION BIDDERS...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=161K1o_0bgSdxmM00

The Plott Hounds at The Nordic Brewing Co.

Monticello, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 530 Cedar Street, Monticello, MN 55362

The Plott Hounds with Special Guest Abby Spencer at The Nordic Brewing Co. in Monticello, MN.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mJknk_0bgSdxmM00

"My Ascension" Documentary Screening - A Free Community Event

Monticello, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 505 Walnut Street, Monticello, MN 55362

A suicide attempt left 16 y.o. cheerleader Emma Benoit paralyzed, but propelled her to use her painful experience to help others find hope.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Buffalo News Flash

Buffalo News Flash

Buffalo, MN
65
Followers
382
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Buffalo News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
Buffalo, MN
Government
Monticello, MN
Government
City
Maple Lake, MN
City
Monticello, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Dance#River City#Saab#Convertible 2003#Oldsmobile#Vin#Special#The Nordic Brewing Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy