Hillsborough events calendar
(HILLSBOROUGH, NC) Hillsborough has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hillsborough:
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM
Address: Nash and Kollock Street, Hillsborough, NC
Join Enoch Pugh (deceased) for a 2.5 hour, 1.5-mile walk around downtown Hillsborough. Visit haunted houses and an execution site, and hear about numerous local "haints," real history, and native...
Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Address: 3419 Hillsborough Street, #Suite 7, Durham, NC 27705
Join Mindful Bodies for our indoor Dance Fitness Party with Multiple Instructors
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 3117 Guess Road, #Ste. B, Durham, NC 27705
#woodburnandchill with your friends and learn to create your own wonderful keepsakes.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:59 PM
Address: 121 W Margaret Ln, Hillsborough, NC
Finding the beauty and ingenuity in buildings and other architected structures. Participating artists include Courtney Clements, Terri Gibson, Chrystal Hardt, William Hill, Katherine Jennings...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Address: 4815B Hillsborough Road, Durham, NC 27705
A night dedicated to those who have been impacted by cancer in Honor of Annie Louise Winstead.
