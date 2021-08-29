Cancel
Hillsborough, NC

Hillsborough events calendar

 5 days ago

(HILLSBOROUGH, NC) Hillsborough has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hillsborough:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BxkF9_0bgSdtFS00

Haunted Hillsborough Tour

Hillsborough, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: Nash and Kollock Street, Hillsborough, NC

Join Enoch Pugh (deceased) for a 2.5 hour, 1.5-mile walk around downtown Hillsborough. Visit haunted houses and an execution site, and hear about numerous local "haints," real history, and native...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18LXWu_0bgSdtFS00

Mindful Bodies Labor Day Dance Fitness Party - Mon

Durham, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 3419 Hillsborough Street, #Suite 7, Durham, NC 27705

Join Mindful Bodies for our indoor Dance Fitness Party with Multiple Instructors

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04xbzW_0bgSdtFS00

Wood Burning Workshop - October 2021

Durham, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 3117 Guess Road, #Ste. B, Durham, NC 27705

#woodburnandchill with your friends and learn to create your own wonderful keepsakes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MhJrf_0bgSdtFS00

Architectural Angles

Hillsborough, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:59 PM

Address: 121 W Margaret Ln, Hillsborough, NC

Finding the beauty and ingenuity in buildings and other architected structures. Participating artists include Courtney Clements, Terri Gibson, Chrystal Hardt, William Hill, Katherine Jennings...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m2a37_0bgSdtFS00

Cancer Awareness

Durham, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 4815B Hillsborough Road, Durham, NC 27705

A night dedicated to those who have been impacted by cancer in Honor of Annie Louise Winstead.

Hillsborough, NC
With Hillsborough News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

