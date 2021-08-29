Cancel
West Plains, MO

Events on the West Plains calendar

West Plains News Beat
West Plains News Beat
 5 days ago

(WEST PLAINS, MO) Live events are lining up on the West Plains calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in West Plains:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JIVzm_0bgSdqbH00

Meet & Greet with Sarah - Mountain Home

Mountain Home, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 1406 Highway 62 East, Mountain Home, AR 72653

Meet & Greet with Sarah Huckabee Sanders in Mountain Home at Buncles Brick Oven and Brews!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33kTjR_0bgSdqbH00

Best Of Mo Town and More

West Plains, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 110 St Louis St, West Plains, MO

Motown & More Sat • Aug 28 • 8:00 PM West Plains Civic Center, West Plains, MO

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d9Dnv_0bgSdqbH00

Graveside service

Cabool, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: Piney Creek Dr, Cabool, MO

Here is James Swisher’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is always difficult saying goodbye to someone we love and cherish. Family and friends must say goodbye to their...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25s7Ej_0bgSdqbH00

Rock the Barn

Mountain Home, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 2545 Hwy 5 N, Mountain Home, AR 72653

Rock the Barn is the seventh annual fundraiser for the Mruk Family Education Center on Aging of Baxter Regional Medical Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R6ZJm_0bgSdqbH00

Ashtyn Barbaree at Rapp's Barren (Mountain Home, AR)

Mountain Home, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ashtyn Barbaree is coming back to Rapp's Barren (Mountain Home, AR) on August 7th and October 1st, 2021. Ashtyn is an internationally touring americana singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist...

