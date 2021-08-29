Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Matthew Mindler, 'Our Idiot Brother' actor, found dead at 19 after going missing at college

By Elise Brisco, USA TODAY
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

Former child star Matthew Mindler, who starred in "Our Idiot Brother," has been found dead after being missing since Thursday. He was 19.

Mindler was enrolled in Millersville University in Pennsylvania, which reported him missing on Thursday after he didn't return to his room Tuesday evening. University president Daniel A. Wubah announced Saturday that Mindler had been found dead. Mindler's body was discovered in a wooded area near campus, according to  university spokesperson Janet Kacskos.

"This is a time of grief for the family, our campus and the community," Wubah wrote in a letter on Twitter. "I ask that the campus community come together to support each other, and our students, during this difficult time."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ZkOm_0bgSdpiY00
Former child star <a href="https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/celebrities/2021/08/29/matthew-mindler-dies-our-idiot-brother-actor-found-dead/5637654001/" target="_blank">Matthew Mindler</a>, who starred in &quot;Our Idiot Brother,&quot; was found dead after being missing since Aug. 26. He was 19.&nbsp;<br /> <br /> Mindler was enrolled in Millersville University in Pennsylvania, which reported him missing two days after he did not return to his room. University president Daniel A. Wubah announced Aug. 28 that Mindler had been found dead. His body was discovered in a wooded area near campus, according to Millersville University spokesperson Janet Kacskos.&nbsp;<br /> <br /> &quot;This is a time of grief for the family, our campus and the community,&quot; Wubah wrote in a letter on Twitter. &quot;I ask that the campus community come together to support each other, and our students, during this difficult time.&quot; Jamie McCarthy, Getty Images

There was no cause of death given, but the university said Mindler's body was transported to the Lancaster County Forensic Center "for further investigation."

Mindler, from Hellertown, Pennsylvania, was a first-year student at the university. He was last seen walking from his dorm Tuesday evening. University police filed a missing adult report Thursday after he didn't attend any of his classes for the rest of the week. More than 40 search and rescue team members were dispatched to find him, according to Kacskos.

Before attending the university, Mindler appeared in multiple TV shows and movies as a child actor, including "As the World Turns," "Late Show With David Letterman" and "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver."

In 2011, Mindler portrayed the role of River alongside Paul Rudd in the comedy "Our Idiot Brother." His most recent role was in 2016, according to IMDb, when he played the role of Peter in TV's "Chad: An American Boy."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Matthew Mindler, 'Our Idiot Brother' actor, found dead at 19 after going missing at college

Comments / 8

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

235K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Letterman
Person
John Oliver
Person
Paul Rudd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millersville University#Child Actor#Target Blank#Millersvilleu#University Police#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesBirmingham Star

Matthew Mindler's cause of death revealed

Washington [US], August 31 (ANI): Former child actor Matthew Mindler, who was found dead on Saturday morning, has died by suicide. The Lancaster County Coroner's Office told TMZ that Mindler's death has been ruled a suicide but his cause of death is still "pending toxicology results."He was just 19 years old and his body was located near Millersville University's campus in Lancaster County after he was reported missing late Wednesday from the Pennsylvania college. Mindler was last seen on Tuesday.
MusicPage Six

Former child star Matthew Mindler died by suicide: coroner

Former child star Matthew Mindler’s death has been ruled a suicide. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office made the “manner of death” ruling Monday, though the exact cause of Mindler’s death is still pending the toxicology screen, TMZ reports. Mindler, 19, was found dead on Aug. 28, just three days after...
Mental Healthtalesbuzz.com

Matthew Mindler had anxiety for years before suicide: mom

Former child star Matthew Mindler suffered from “crippling anxiety” — but appeared to be enjoying his first days at college before his suicide, according to his mother, who said her “heart is crushed.”. Monica Mindler told TMZ that she kept in constant contact with her 19-year-old son when he started...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Law & Order: SVU star mourns heartbreaking death of close friend

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Ice-T has been left devastated following the tragic death of a close friend. The rapper-turned-actor was crushed after learning of the passing of writer and producer Joseph Taheim Bryan, who was fatally shot on Thursday. The two had recently worked together on an action film titled Equal Standard.
Celebritieswashingtonnewsday.com

This cop has been compared to Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

This cop has been compared to Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. After people noticed his remarkable similarity to Hollywood movie star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, an Alabama police officer has become an internet phenomenon. Last week, a photograph of Morgan County Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields—who, like Johnson, had muscular muscles and...
Celebritiestheclevelandamerican.com

The famous bodybuilder died unexpectedly at the age of 49

Via Frank Jansky / Icon Sportswire / Corbis / Icon Sportswire Getty Images John Lawns. Renowned American bodybuilder John LawnsKnown as the “mountain dog”, he died Sunday at the age of 49. According to the portal Exercise Volt, Grass appears to have died of a pulmonary embolism in his sleep.
TV & Videosthesfnews.com

Drew Is Alive, Spencer Exposed On “General Hospital!”

HOLLYWOOD—Well, we have some big news on the ABC soap “General Hospital,” Drew Cain is alive! Yes, Jason Morgan’s twin brother, who we all thought was killed when Peter August arranged for his plan to go down, is actually alive. How so? Sam of all people, received a call from Drew warning his former lover that he was in grave danger and needed her help.
Public HealthPopculture

'Hollywood Squares' Host Peter Marshall's Son Dies From COVID-19

Peter Marshall, who hosted the original version of The Hollywood Squares, announced on Friday that his son David LaCock died after contracting the coronavirus. Marshall, 95, and his wife Laurie Marshall were diagnosed with COVID-19 themselves in January. LaCock, who lived in Hawaii, was diagnosed with COVID-19 on June 30 after experiencing symptoms.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Tragic Death Of Alfred Hitchcock's Daughter, Actor Pat Hitchcock

Pat Hitchcock, actor and the daughter of director Alfred Hitchcock, died at 93 years old on August 9, Variety reported. Pat leaves behind three daughters — Mary Stone, Tere Carrubba, and Katie O'Connell-Fiala — who she shared with her husband Joseph E. O'Connell, Jr., who died in 1994. The Hollywood Reporter notes that Pat also leaves behind six grandchildren, Kelly, Kate, Caitlin, Trisha, Samantha, and Chris, as well as eight great-grandchildren, Ava, Maddie, Scarlett, Charlotte, Whitley, Cole, Joey, and Jamie.
newjerseyhills.com

Actress Thea White dies after cancer surgery

Actress Thea White died Friday, July 30 at the Cleveland Clinic. She was 81. White, who portrayed Muriel Bagge on the animated television show "Courage the Cowardly Dog," suffered complications from a six-hour-liver cancer surgery July 20, her family said. Born Thea Zitzner in Newark on June 16, 1940, she...
Animalsfoxwilmington.com

Coyote That Mauled 3-Year-Old in Cape Cod Thought to Be a Serial Attacker

A 3-year-old girl is recovering after being attacked by a coyote in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Little Elodie was enjoying a family vacation and stargazing on the beach when the attack happened. “We just heard a blood-curdling scream,” mom Megan Lewis told Inside Edition. She says her husband scooped up the girl and they all fled to the car. The coyote is thought to be the same one that was seen stalking a woman on Cape Cod last month in a viral video.

Comments / 0

Community Policy